    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard [Image 7 of 8]

    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas Congressional District 13 representative, wearing Texas flag mask, walks with 80th Flying Training Wing Commander Col. Robert Haas during a tour of pilot training facilities at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021. During his visit to Sheppard, Jackson toured the newly renovated main gate of Sheppard, the new medical clinic under construction, the dormitories of Sheppard, training hangars, F-22 maintenance trainers, the Navy Seabee detachment, the 80th Flying Training Wing and the aircraft traffic control tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 09:43
    Photo ID: 6998787
    VIRIN: 210127-F-YT646-0010
    Resolution: 4861x3472
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    CODEL visit
    82nd Training Wing
    80th Flying Training Wing
    Congressman Ronny Jackson

