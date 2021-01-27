Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard [Image 3 of 8]

    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Lewis, a 363rd Training Squadron F-22 armament apprentice course instructor, shows Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, one of the F-22 Raptor trainers used to train a variety aircraft maintenance Airmen at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021. The congressional visit was an opportunity to show Jackson both the top-notch technology being used at Sheppard, as well as some aspects of training such as facilities that could use some improvements and upgrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 09:43
    Photo ID: 6998783
    VIRIN: 210127-F-YT646-0003
    Resolution: 4798x3199
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard
    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard
    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard
    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard
    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard
    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard
    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard
    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    CODEL visit
    82nd Training Wing
    80th Flying Training Wing
    Congressman Ronny Jackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT