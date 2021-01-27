New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard

Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas Congressional District 13 representative, operates a virtual flight simulator used by students in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021. The ENJJPT Spark Cell is in charge of innovating pilot training at Sheppard with technology such as the flight simulators. Through the use of virtual reality, student pilots can get familiar with the aircraft's systems, learn flight paths, flight formations and much more without getting into an actual jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

