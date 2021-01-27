Rep. Ronny Jackson, the freshman congressman for Texas Congressional District 13, tours the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. During his visit to Sheppard, Jackson toured the newly renovated main gate of Sheppard, the new medical clinic under construction, the dormitories of Sheppard, training hangars, F-22 maintenance trainers, the Navy Seabee detachment, the 80th Flying Training Wing and the aircraft traffic control tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)
New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard
