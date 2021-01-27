Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard [Image 2 of 8]

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, center left, 82nd Training Wing commander, gives Texas Congressional District 13 Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, a mission overview at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021. Jackson, a retired Navy rear admiral, met with leadership from both the 82nd TRW and the 80th Flying Training Wing during his first visit to the Air Force’s only installation to conduct both technical and pilot training. They briefly discussed the current and future state of Sheppard and the role in plays in North Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    This work, New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    CODEL visit
    82nd Training Wing
    80th Flying Training Wing
    Congressman Ronny Jackson

