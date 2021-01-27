Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Texas Congressional District 13 Rep. Ronny Jackson, center, is joined by, from left to right, 82nd Training Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Diena Mosely, Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, 82nd TRW commander, Sheppard Military Affairs Committee president Glenn Barham, Col. Robert Haas, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, and 80th FTW Command Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Mueller in front of the 82nd TRW headquarters building at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021. Jackson, R-Amarillo, was elected in November 2020 to represent District 13, a seat formerly held by Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, who did not seek another term after 26 years in office. The congressman was shown the uniqueness of Sheppard AFB, the only Air Force installation to conduct both technical and pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    CODEL visit
    82nd Training Wing
    80th Flying Training Wing
    Congressman Ronny Jackson

