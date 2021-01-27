New District 13 congressman visits Sheppard

Texas Congressional District 13 Rep. Ronny Jackson, center, is joined by, from left to right, 82nd Training Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Diena Mosely, Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, 82nd TRW commander, Sheppard Military Affairs Committee president Glenn Barham, Col. Robert Haas, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, and 80th FTW Command Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Mueller in front of the 82nd TRW headquarters building at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021. Jackson, R-Amarillo, was elected in November 2020 to represent District 13, a seat formerly held by Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, who did not seek another term after 26 years in office. The congressman was shown the uniqueness of Sheppard AFB, the only Air Force installation to conduct both technical and pilot training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

