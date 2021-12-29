211229-N-SI601-2011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 29, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Juan Vazquez from Brownsville, Texas stows perishable goods in the freezer aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 21:07
|Photo ID:
|6996471
|VIRIN:
|211229-N-SI601-2011
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|BROWNSVILLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Prepare Dinner [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT