    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Prepare Dinner [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Prepare Dinner

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211229-N-SI601-2024 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 29, 2021) Sailors prepare dinner in the aft galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

