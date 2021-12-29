211229-N-SI601-2024 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 29, 2021) Sailors prepare dinner in the aft galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 21:07 Photo ID: 6996469 VIRIN: 211229-N-SI601-2024 Resolution: 1864x2801 Size: 3.17 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Prepare Dinner [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.