USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Prepare Dinner

211229-N-SI601-2012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 29, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Juan Vazquez, right, from Brownsville, Texas and Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Henzo Lopezpacheco, from Atlantic City, New Jersey, stows perishable goods in the freezer aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

