    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Weld Shop [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Weld Shop

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    211227-N-JO823-1010 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2021) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Adam Lachman, from East Meadow, New York, performs metal work in the weld shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 21:07
    Photo ID: 6996466
    VIRIN: 210907-N-JO823-2010
    Resolution: 6802x4540
    Size: 913.65 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Hometown: EAST MEADOW, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Weld Shop [Image 9 of 9], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    metal work
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Weld Shop

