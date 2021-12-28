211227-N-JO823-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2021) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Adam Lachman, from East Meadow, New York, performs metal work in the weld shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Weld Shop [Image 9 of 9], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
