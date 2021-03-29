Florida Governor, Ron Desantis, pledges alliance to the flag alongside agency partners and stakeholders at the Old Tamiami Trail RoadBed Removal Project in Miami, Fl. March 29, 2021. The state of Florida has expedited projects to send water south to reduce harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Estuaries.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 20:18 Photo ID: 6996393 VIRIN: 210329-A-AZ289-4532 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 6.96 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal [Image 9 of 9], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.