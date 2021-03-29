Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander Col. Andrew Kelly speaks at South Florida Water Managements celebration of removing the Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed. Col. Kelly says that he is honored to represent the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and witness eliminating one more obstacle that keeps life-giving water from flowing into the Everglades National Park.

