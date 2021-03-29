Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal [Image 2 of 9]

    Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    An excavator breaks ground on the old Tamiami Trail Roadbed in Miami, Fl. March 29, 2021. This the first in a series of contracts the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will award each year through 2025 to bring more water to t.he Everglades National Park. The Roadbed being removed acts like a levee and prevents water from passing from the central everglades to the national park.

