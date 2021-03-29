Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal

An excavator breaks ground on the old Tamiami Trail Roadbed in Miami, Fl. March 29, 2021. This the first in a series of contracts the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will award each year through 2025 to bring more water to t.he Everglades National Park. The Roadbed being removed acts like a levee and prevents water from passing from the central everglades to the national park.

