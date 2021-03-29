An excavator breaks ground on the old Tamiami Trail Roadbed in Miami, Fl. March 29, 2021. This the first in a series of contracts the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will award each year through 2025 to bring more water to t.he Everglades National Park. The Roadbed being removed acts like a levee and prevents water from passing from the central everglades to the national park.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6996392
|VIRIN:
|210329-A-AZ289-4530
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal [Image 9 of 9], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
