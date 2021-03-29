The belt buckle of Philanthropist Ron Bergeron, a South Florida Water Management Governing board member and conservationist, attended the Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed removal ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6996398
|VIRIN:
|210329-A-AZ289-4607
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal [Image 9 of 9], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT