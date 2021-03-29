Philanthropist Ron Bergeron, a South Florida Water Management Governing board member and conservationist, speaks with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander, Col. Andrew Kelly. Both men attended the Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed removal ceremony.
|03.29.2021
|MIAMI, FL, US
