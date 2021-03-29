Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal [Image 8 of 9]

    Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander Col. Andrew Kelly, along with partner agencies and Tribal leaders, attend the South Florida Water Managements celebration of removing the Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed. Just one of the projects that will send water south and reduce harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Estuaries.

