Col. Terry McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, prepares a plate of food during the “Serve our Airmen” event Nov. 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Senior leaders in the wing took shifts to serve meals to military members at the Live Oaks Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6996235
|VIRIN:
|211106-F-HW725-1136
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal
LEAVE A COMMENT