Col. Terry McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, prepares a plate of food during the “Serve our Airmen” event Nov. 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Senior leaders in the wing took shifts to serve meals to military members at the Live Oaks Dining Facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 17:15 Photo ID: 6996235 VIRIN: 211106-F-HW725-1136 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.82 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.