Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal

Andrew Camplen, 433rd AW honorary commander, and Col. Nikhil Patel, 433rd Airlift Wing vice commander, serve food to an Air Force service member at the Live Oak Dining Facility Nov. 6, 2021, on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The “Serve our Airmen” event allowed honorary commanders to connect with military service members to help foster community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

