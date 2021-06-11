Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal [Image 2 of 6]

    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Andrew Camplen, 433rd AW honorary commander, and Col. Nikhil Patel, 433rd Airlift Wing vice commander, serve food to an Air Force service member at the Live Oak Dining Facility Nov. 6, 2021, on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The “Serve our Airmen” event allowed honorary commanders to connect with military service members to help foster community relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6996231
    VIRIN: 211106-F-HW725-1041
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.34 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal
    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal
    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal
    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal
    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal
    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honorary Commander Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT