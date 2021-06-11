Alecia Sonnier, Food Service Corporation, briefs 433rd Airlift Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders prior to them serving a Thanksgiving meal to Reserve Citizen Airmen at the Live Oak Dining Facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas Nov. 6, 2021. Following the meal, the leaders and honorary commanders visited with the Airmen in a relaxed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6996223
|VIRIN:
|211106-F-HW725-1008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.9 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal
