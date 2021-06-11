Chief Master Sgt. Takesha S. Williams, 433rd Airlift Wing command chief, serves a meal at the Live Oak Dining Facility on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 6, 2021, during the “Serve our Airmen” event. The 433rd AW honorary commanders and senior leaders took shifts in serving meals and then ate lunch with service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 17:15 Photo ID: 6996232 VIRIN: 211106-F-HW725-1106 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.7 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.