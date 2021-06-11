Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal [Image 3 of 6]

    Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Takesha S. Williams, 433rd Airlift Wing command chief, serves a meal at the Live Oak Dining Facility on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 6, 2021, during the “Serve our Airmen” event. The 433rd AW honorary commanders and senior leaders took shifts in serving meals and then ate lunch with service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

