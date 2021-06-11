Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal

The 433rd Airlift Wing’s senior leaders and honorary commanders served a Thanksgiving meal to military service members at the Live Oak Dining Facility here, Nov. 6.



The “Serve our Airmen” event included the 433rd AW honorary commanders and senior leaders taking shifts in serving food, welcoming service members, and clearing trays from tables. This event is a way for the Alamo Wing to kick off the holiday season.



433rd AW Honorary Commander Clay Richmond, said, “I’ve been with the 433rd for a number of years and have done the Thanksgiving meal before. It’s always great to be down here to see all the familiar faces and young people with the Air Force serving their country. It warms my heart being able to give back.”



The 433rd AW Honorary Commanders Program assigns a civic leader with a senior wing leader for two years, inviting the community to experience the military’s mission. The program’s purpose is to bridge the gap between the local community and the wing’s Reserve Citizen Airmen while creating a deeper understanding of the wing’s mission.



The 433rd AW Vice Commander Col. Nikhil Patel, said it was an awesome experience to build upon relationships with the San Antonio community and engage with future Air Force leaders.



After serving food, Patel sat down and had lunch with the 433rd AW Development and Training Flight, who were also at the dining facility, and gave insight into the wing. The D&TF program educates incoming Air Force members on military customs and connects them with the unit to help them transition from civilian to military service.



“The D&TF program is important to the future of the wing and the Air Force Reserve, allowing us to meet with Airmen before they begin their journey as Citizen Airmen,” said Patel. “I was encouraged by our conversations and the questions presented by this group, and I look forward to seeing them settle into the wing and beginning their careers.”

Date Taken: 11.06.2021
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US