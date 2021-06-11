433rd Airlift Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders welcome military service members at the entry to the dining facility to the “Serve our Airmen” event at the Live Oak Dining Facility on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 6, 2021. The 433rd AW Honorary Commanders Program bridges the local community and the military gap while creating a deeper understanding of military and Air Force traditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6996233
|VIRIN:
|211106-F-HW725-1066
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.98 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alamo Wing senior leaders and honorary commanders, serve up Thanksgiving meal
LEAVE A COMMENT