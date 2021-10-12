Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training [Image 7 of 7]

    379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron kick striking pads during flyaway security team (FAST) training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2021. 379th ESFS learns several different methods and techniques that aid them in neutralizing aggressors in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FAST
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    Training
    Jeet Kune Do

