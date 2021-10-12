U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron kick striking pads during flyaway security team (FAST) training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2021. 379th ESFS learns several different methods and techniques that aid them in neutralizing aggressors in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 01:53
|Photo ID:
|6995653
|VIRIN:
|211210-F-FN051-1561
|Resolution:
|7086x4724
|Size:
|20.79 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT