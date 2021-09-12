A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron receives instructions during flyaway security team (FAST) training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2021. Members were trained on multiple take down and self-defense techniques to safely detain aggressors during altercations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 01:52 Photo ID: 6995648 VIRIN: 211209-F-FN051-1186 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.79 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.