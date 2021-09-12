379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron receives instructions during flyaway security team (FAST) training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2021. Members were trained on multiple take down and self-defense techniques to safely detain aggressors during altercations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
