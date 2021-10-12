379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron receive combative training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2021. This training tested the 379th ESFS’ abilities during realistic scenarios involving apprehending hostile assailants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 01:53
|Photo ID:
|6995652
|VIRIN:
|211210-F-FN051-1324
|Resolution:
|7276x4851
|Size:
|26.74 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
