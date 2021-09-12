Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training [Image 5 of 7]

    379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron practice combatant training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2021. Members of the 379th ESFS use both non-lethal tools and hand-to-hand combat techniques in certain situations to subdue aggressors during real-life scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 01:53
    Photo ID: 6995651
    VIRIN: 211209-F-FN051-1101
    Resolution: 7448x4965
    Size: 25.58 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    TAGS

    FAST
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    Training
    Jeet Kune Do

