U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron practice combatant training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2021. Members of the 379th ESFS use both non-lethal tools and hand-to-hand combat techniques in certain situations to subdue aggressors during real-life scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 01:53
|Photo ID:
|6995651
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-FN051-1101
|Resolution:
|7448x4965
|Size:
|25.58 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
