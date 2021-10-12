379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron blocks an attack during flyaway security team (FAST) training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2021. This training was led by a 379th ESFS member, who is an expert at hand-to-hand combative techniques, to expand the skillset of security forces members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

