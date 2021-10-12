A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron punches a striking pad during flyaway security team (FAST) training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2021. Members of the 379th ESFS use both non-lethal tools and hand-to-hand combat techniques in certain situations to subdue aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 01:53 Photo ID: 6995650 VIRIN: 211210-F-FN051-1508 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.45 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th Security Forces Squadron FAST Training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.