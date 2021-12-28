Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise [Image 10 of 15]

    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    211228-N-PH222-1462 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 28, 2021)

    Sailors assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, transport a simulated Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicle during a mine countermeasures exercise. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 04:40
    Photo ID: 6994825
    VIRIN: 211228-N-PH222-1462
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 1015.68 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Charleston Sailors Observe Morning Colors
    USS Charleston Sailor Shifts Colors
    USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise
    USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EODMU5
    Exercise
    MCM
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT