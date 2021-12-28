USS Charleston Sailor Conducts Maintenance on Equipment

211228-N-PH222-1308 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 28, 2021)



Mineman 3rd Class Francisco Vera, from Tracy, California, conducts maintenance on equipment aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

