211227-N-PH222-1038 ARPA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 27, 2021)
Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Wei Chen, from Oakland, California, shifts colors during a sea and anchor evolution aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 04:40
|Photo ID:
|6994817
|VIRIN:
|211227-N-PH222-1038
|Resolution:
|4712x3366
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Hometown:
|OAKLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Charleston Sailor Shifts Colors [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT