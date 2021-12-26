211226-N-PH222-1109 ARPA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 26, 2021)
Sailors observe morning colors from the flight deck aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), during routine operations. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 04:40
|Photo ID:
|6994816
|VIRIN:
|211226-N-PH222-1109
|Resolution:
|4190x2993
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Charleston Sailors Observe Morning Colors [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT