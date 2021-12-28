USS Charleston Sailors and EODMU5 Sailors Conduct MCM exercise

211228-N-PH222-1327 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 28, 2021)



Sailors assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, prepare to transport a Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicle inflatable sled during a mine countermeasures exercise. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

