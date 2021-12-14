Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes addresses soldiers of the 191st Regional Support Group from the Puerto Rico National Guard during a town hall meeting in Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland on Dec. 14. At the end of the meeting the general recognized a group of soldiers for their performance in the past months. The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve funded by European Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez-Navedo)

