    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland [Image 5 of 5]

    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes addresses soldiers of the 191st Regional Support Group from the Puerto Rico National Guard during a town hall meeting in Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland on Dec. 14. At the end of the meeting the general recognized a group of soldiers for their performance in the past months. The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve funded by European Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez-Navedo)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 08:23
    Photo ID: 6994324
    VIRIN: 211214-Z-MS497-1072
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Hometown: CAROLINA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico&rsquo;s TAG visits troops in Poland

    PRNG
