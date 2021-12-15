Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland [Image 4 of 5]

    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

    TRZEBIEń, POLAND

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Eliud Lorenzo, Forward Operating Site Trzebień mayor from the 191st Regional Support Group, shows Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, the facilities available to soldiers at his FOS during the general’s visit on Dec. 15. The general had the opportunity to tour around and see the gym, living quarters, and dining facility. The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve funded by European Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez-Navedo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 08:23
    Photo ID: 6994323
    VIRIN: 211215-Z-MS497-1078
    Resolution: 4464x2512
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: TRZEBIEń, PL
    Hometown: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland
    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland
    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland
    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland
    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Puerto Rico&rsquo;s TAG visits troops in Poland

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRNG
    21TSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT