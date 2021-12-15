Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

Capt. Eliud Lorenzo, Forward Operating Site Trzebień mayor from the 191st Regional Support Group, shows Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, the facilities available to soldiers at his FOS during the general’s visit on Dec. 15. The general had the opportunity to tour around and see the gym, living quarters, and dining facility. The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve funded by European Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez-Navedo)

Date Taken: 12.15.2021
Location: TRZEBIń, PL