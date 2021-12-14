Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

1st Lt. Miosotis Maldonado, Forward Operating Site Powidz mayor and commander of the Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 191st Regional Support Group, briefes Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, about the base operation support her team provides to units currently stationed at her FOS during a walkthrough part of Reyes’ visit on Dec 14. Throughout the tour, the general had the opportunity to see the gym, living quarters, dining facility and the recently-inaugurated United Services Organization building. The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve funded by European Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez-Navedo)

