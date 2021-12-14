Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes meets with Brig. Gen. Wojciech Pikuła, commander of the Polish Air Force’s 3rd Airlift Wing, in his office at 33rd Air Transport Base near Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland on Dec. 14. During their meeting they talked about readiness, troop conditions, current and future operations with the 191st Regional Support Group and ways to better enhance their overall mission in the region. The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve funded by European Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez-Navedo)

