Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland [Image 3 of 5]

    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes meets with Brig. Gen. Wojciech Pikuła, commander of the Polish Air Force’s 3rd Airlift Wing, in his office at 33rd Air Transport Base near Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland on Dec. 14. During their meeting they talked about readiness, troop conditions, current and future operations with the 191st Regional Support Group and ways to better enhance their overall mission in the region. The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve funded by European Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez-Navedo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 08:23
    Photo ID: 6994322
    VIRIN: 211214-Z-MS497-1138
    Resolution: 4464x2512
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Hometown: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland
    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland
    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland
    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland
    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Puerto Rico&rsquo;s TAG visits troops in Poland

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PRNG; 21TSC

    TAGS

    PRNG
    21TSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT