Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

POWIDZ, Poland - Soldiers of the 191st Regional Support Group received the visit of Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, on Dec.14-15 during their deployment in support of the European Deterrence Initiative.

Reyes, along with his official party, Command Sgt. Maj. Andres Ruiz, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Manuel Couverthie and Capt. David Carrion, visited Forward Operating Site Powidz and met with Col. Paul W. Dahlen, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Ramos-Ocasio, senior enlisted advisor, and the rest of the 191st RSG staff.

1st Lt. Miosotis Maldonado, FOS Powidz mayor, briefed Reyes about the base operation support her team provides to tenant units. The briefing was followed by a tour of the facilities where the general had the opportunity to see the recently-inaugurated United Services Organization building, the gym, the living support areas and other facilities available to the troops.

After the tour, Reyes had a town hall meeting with 191st soldiers and recognized their performance.

“They are doing an excellent job in establishing and maintaining U.S. and multinational operations,” Reyes said. “Their diverse mission providing base support operations at remote locations in their area of responsibility provides a great opportunity for soldier development and experience.”

Later on, Reyes met with Brig. Gen. Wojciech Pikuła, commander of the Polish Air Force’s 3rd Airlift Wing, to discuss readiness, troop conditions, current and future operations and ways to better enhance their mission.

To finish up his visit the general visited troops at Trzebień, Bolesławiec and Karliki sites. As a souvenir for the soldiers, the Carolina native brought goodies, which included traditional sweets from Puerto Rico.

While in FOS Boleslawiec, Reyes participated in the promotion ceremony of Capt. Jose L. Morales Vazquez, commander of Company B, 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from the Army Reserve out of Puerto Rico, and currently stationed in Poland.

“Our motto is ‘Domestic and Global Support’, and that’s exactly what we are doing,” said Dahlen. “We are providing support to enhance the readiness of units in the region and to further strengthen the bonds with our partner nations.”

The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread throughout Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve as part of European Deterrence Initiative.