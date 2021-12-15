Sgt. Jose Bonilla, Forward Operating Site Karliki mayor from the 191st Regional Support Group, explains in detail the facts surrounding the tombs near his FOS to Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes during his visit on Dec. 15. Bonilla shared with the group part of the story of Stalag Luft III, a World War II prisoner-of-war camp, known for its escape attempts later featured in The Great Escape motion film, as they take a moment to reflect on the victims of the Holocaust. The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve funded by European Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez-Navedo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 08:23 Photo ID: 6994321 VIRIN: 211215-Z-MS497-1230 Resolution: 4464x2512 Size: 4.32 MB Location: ZAGAN, PL Hometown: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.