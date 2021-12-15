Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland [Image 2 of 5]

    Puerto Rico’s TAG visits troops in Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jose Bonilla, Forward Operating Site Karliki mayor from the 191st Regional Support Group, explains in detail the facts surrounding the tombs near his FOS to Maj. Gen. Jose J. Reyes during his visit on Dec. 15. Bonilla shared with the group part of the story of Stalag Luft III, a World War II prisoner-of-war camp, known for its escape attempts later featured in The Great Escape motion film, as they take a moment to reflect on the victims of the Holocaust. The 191st RSG is conducting operations in 12 FOSs spread around the country, Lithuania and Latvia. The group, along with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and The U.S. European Command continues to enhance its interoperability with NATO alliance and partners in support of Atlantic Resolve funded by European Deterrence Initiative. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel D. Martinez-Navedo)

