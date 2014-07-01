Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training [Image 14 of 16]

    Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert McIlrath 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. John P. Chilcote, 82nd Training Wing command chief, carries two dumbbells across the activity room and back before joining his teammates in the special warfare training portion of the Gathering of the Falcons team building competition at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020. The competition consisted of multiple events catered to each of the training wings’ specialties of 2nd Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert L. McIlrath)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Robert McIlrath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    2nd Air Force
    Gathering of the Falcons

