Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training

Chief Master Sgt. John P. Chilcote, 82nd Training Wing command chief, carries two dumbbells across the activity room and back before joining his teammates in the special warfare training portion of the Gathering of the Falcons team building competition at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020. The competition consisted of multiple events catered to each of the training wings’ specialties of 2nd Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert L. McIlrath)

