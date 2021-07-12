Senior leaders from the 2nd Air Force receive a briefing during the Gathering of the Falcons tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021. The Gathering of the Falcons was held with all 2nd Air Force leaders to discuss and plan the future of the command and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 12.25.2021 17:56 Photo ID: 6993793 VIRIN: 211207-F-PF344-0009 Resolution: 4796x3426 Size: 1.86 MB Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.