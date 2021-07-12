Col. Mynda G. Ohman, Air Reserve Personnel Center Staff Judge Advocate, inspects a training aid at the weapons schoolhouse at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021. The Gathering of the Falcons was held with all 2nd AF leaders to discuss and plan the future of the command and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

Date Taken: 12.07.2021
This work, Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant