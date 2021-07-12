Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training [Image 3 of 16]

    Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Mason R. Dula, SWTW Commander , and Chief Master Sgt. Todd M. Popovic, SWTW Command Chief, inspect a training engine at the Aircraft Engine Training Facility at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021. The Gathering of the Falcons was held with all 2nd Air Force leaders to discuss and plan the future of the command and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6993787
    VIRIN: 211207-F-PF344-0002
    Resolution: 5184x3703
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training

    Sheppard AFB
    training
    AETC
    2 AF

