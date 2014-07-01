Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training [Image 13 of 16]

    Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert McIlrath 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing commander, 82nd TRW Command Chief Master Sgt. John. P. Chilcote, and Tom Walker, 2nd Air Force director of financial management, work together to try and solve multiple cryptograms while being timed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020. This event was part of the Gathering of the Falcons team building competition which consisted of multiple events catered to each of the training wings’ specialties of 2nd AF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert L. McIlrath)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2014
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 17:57
    Photo ID: 6993797
    VIRIN: 211207-F-ZC626-0036
    Resolution: 7213x4814
    Size: 16.12 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Robert McIlrath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training

    leadership
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    2nd Air Force
    Gathering of the Falcons

