Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training

Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing commander, 82nd TRW Command Chief Master Sgt. John. P. Chilcote, and Tom Walker, 2nd Air Force director of financial management, work together to try and solve multiple cryptograms while being timed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020. This event was part of the Gathering of the Falcons team building competition which consisted of multiple events catered to each of the training wings’ specialties of 2nd AF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert L. McIlrath)

