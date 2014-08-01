Maj. Gen. Michele C. Edmondson, 2nd Air Force commander, and 2nd AF Command Chief Master Sgt. Adam J. Vizi work together to assemble a Beretta M9 pistol during the special warfare training portion of the Gathering of the Falcons team building competition at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021. The competition consisted of multiple events catered to each of the training wings’ specialties of 2nd AF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert L. McIlrath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2014 Date Posted: 12.25.2021 17:57 Photo ID: 6993799 VIRIN: 211208-F-ZC626-0233 Resolution: 5752x3839 Size: 9.9 MB Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gathering of the Falcons focuses on improving technical training [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Robert McIlrath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.