U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Kosisky, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations shift supervisor, waits for cargo to be loaded onto an aircraft Dec. 17, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Ramp coordinators monitor all aerial port ground handling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 23:37
|Photo ID:
|6993361
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-FM924-1096
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, ATOC controllers at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
