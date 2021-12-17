Senior Airman Francisco Blanco, 60th Aerial Port Squadron air terminal operations center controller, briefs cargo load plans to Tech. Sgt. Leonel Lopez, 452nd Contingency Response Squadron loadmaster, Dec. 17, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. ATOC is the central point through which all information relating to airlift traffic flow and aerial port operations is received, processed and dispatched to each functional area as well as to the chain of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 23:37 Photo ID: 6993359 VIRIN: 211217-F-FM924-1016 Resolution: 5878x3919 Size: 2.23 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATOC controllers at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.