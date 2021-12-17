Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ATOC controllers at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 8]

    ATOC controllers at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Waldeck, left, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations shift supervisor, discusses cargo load plans with Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Baker, 60th APS ramp operations noncommissioned officer, Dec. 17, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Ramp coordinators monitor all aerial port ground handling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 23:37
    Photo ID: 6993358
    VIRIN: 211217-F-FM924-1049
    Resolution: 5982x3988
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATOC controllers at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    C17
    flight line
    ATOC
    AMC
    APS

