U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Waldeck, left, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations shift supervisor, discusses cargo load plans with Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Baker, 60th APS ramp operations noncommissioned officer, Dec. 17, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Ramp coordinators monitor all aerial port ground handling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 23:37
|Photo ID:
|6993358
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-FM924-1049
|Resolution:
|5982x3988
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ATOC controllers at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT