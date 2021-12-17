U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mark Kosisky, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations shift supervisor, prepares a cargo checklist Dec. 17, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Ramp coordinators monitor all aerial port ground handling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 23:37
|Photo ID:
|6993360
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-FM924-1099
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ATOC controllers at Travis AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
